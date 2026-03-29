Mumbai, March 29: The central government has announced a temporary relaxation of petroleum safety and licensing norms to ensure the smooth supply of kerosene to households, amid disruptions in global energy markets linked to the ongoing Iran conflict. The decision, notified on Sunday, March 29, by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, aims to address potential shortages affecting cooking and lighting needs across multiple regions.

The measures will allow ad-hoc distribution of kerosene in 21 states and union territories for a limited period. Officials said the move is intended as a short-term response to supply challenges arising from geopolitical tensions impacting fuel availability. LPG Supply Update: 54 Lakh Refills Delivered in a Day, Govt Says No Disruption, Sufficient Petrol and Diesel Stocks Available.

Under the new notification, public sector oil companies have been authorised to distribute kerosene through expanded retail channels, including petrol pumps. The relaxation will remain in effect for 60 days.

The government invoked provisions under the Petroleum Act, 1934 to grant exemptions from certain regulatory requirements, enabling quicker and more flexible fuel distribution. Where Does India Get Its LPG, and Will It Run Out?

By allowing kerosene sales through petrol pumps and other retail outlets, authorities aim to widen access and reduce supply bottlenecks, particularly in areas where traditional distribution systems may face delays.

Officials indicated that the move is designed to ensure uninterrupted availability for essential household use, especially in regions dependent on kerosene for basic energy needs.

The decision comes against the backdrop of ongoing tensions involving Iran, which have disrupted global energy supply chains. These developments have raised concerns about fuel availability and price volatility in several countries, including India. India, which relies significantly on imported energy, has been monitoring the situation closely and taking steps to manage domestic supply.

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