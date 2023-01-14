Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Four members of a family were found dead inside their rented accommodation in Pune in the late hours of Friday, police said.

Pune city police said that the deceased persons, including a couple and their 24-year-old son and a 17-year-old son, were found dead inside their residence in Keshav Nagar, Mundhwa area of Pune city.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Flag Off Vande Bharat Express Train Connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on January 14.

"Prima facie it is a suicide case, the bodies have been sent for the post-mortem," police said.

The police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra Police Recruitment Drive: Aspirant Nabbed with ‘Energy Booster’ Syringe, Vials in Bag in Thane.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)