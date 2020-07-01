Itanagar, Jun 30 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported four fresh coronavirus cases, taking the states COVID count to 191, an official said.

The four new cases were registered from West Kameng district and they are military personnel who returned from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra.

They were lodged in a quarantine facility and were asymptomatic, Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

The state now has 128 positive cases, he said adding that 62 patients have recovered from the disease and one person died.

Jampa said reports of 1759 cases are awaited.

