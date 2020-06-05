India News | 4 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal, Total Active Cases Rise to 46

Itanagar, Jun 5 (PTI) Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 46, a senior government official said.

Of the four, three cases were registered in Changlang district, which accounts for the maximum number of coronavirus patients in the state, and one from Lohit, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

All fresh cases in the state have been reported from quarantine centres, set up for those returning from other parts of the country, he said.

Till date, seven COVID-19 cases have been reported from the capital complex -- comprising Itanagar and Naharlagun -- 31 from Changlang, two each from Namsai and Lohit, and one each from Pakke Kessang, Tawang, Upper Siang and West Siang districts.

Meanwhile, the Changlang district administration has imposed restrictions on inter-circle movement of people in Diyun, Miao and Bordumsa, except for medical emergencies and other exigencies, Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav said.

The first case in Arunachal Pradesh was reported on April 2, when a 31-year-old man tested positive for the disease following his return from a religious congregation in Delhi. He was discharged from hospital on April 16.

After almost six weeks, the state registered its second case on May 24, with the return of a 30-year-old student, also from Delhi.

