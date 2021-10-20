Port Blair, Oct 20 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported four new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the Union Territory to 7,646, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Two fresh cases were detected during contact tracing, while two new patients have travel history, he said.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Three more patients were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 7,509.

The Union Territory now has eight active cases.

The local administration has been strict to contain the spread of the disease and has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID tests.

Altogether, 4,70,203 people have been inoculated with 1,77,820 of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 5.81 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.31 per cent, the official added.

