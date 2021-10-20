Niwari, Oct 20: Two farmers were killed allegedly by unidentified persons while they were sleeping at a farm to protect their crops in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Ladwari Khas village, about 25 km from the district headquarters, on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, they said.

Unidentified assailants killed the two farmers - Suri Kevat (50) and Kashi (40) - by slitting their throats, Additional Superintendent of Police Surendrapal Singh Dabar said.

Also Read | MP Shocker: Minor Girl Alleges Sexual Harassment by Father in Bhopal, Case Registered.

The victims were sleeping in a hut at their agriculture field to protect the groundnut crop cultivated by them when they were attacked, he said.

According to Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Santosh Patel, the family members of the victims said they had no enmity with anyone and were engaged only in farming.

A case on charges of murder was registered at Prithvipur police station against unidentified persons and efforts were on to nab the assailants, Patel said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)