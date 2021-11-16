Hamirpur (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) Four people were killed and two others suffered injuries in a collision between a car and a truck in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kumar Dixit, the accident took place around 7.30 pm on Monday in Premnagar in Bharua Sumerpur police station area.

The deceased have been identified as Chandresh (46), his wife Meena (45), Mohini (50) and Kajal (14). The injured persons have been hospitalised, the police said.

The deceased are from Jalaun district and were going to attend a marriage, the police said.

