Ambedkar Nagar, November 16: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old youth was allegedly killed by his friends over repayment of a loan of Rs five lakh in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district. The deceased has been identified as Shiva Kasaudhan. He went missing on November 12, and his body was found on Sunday evening. The police arrested four people in connection with the murder and kidnapping of Kasaudhan. Maharashtra Man Stabs Youth to Death for Teasing over His Height.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the body of the victim was recovered from the Tamsa river in Ambedkarnagar. It was stuffed in a gunny bag. The accused arrested have been identified as Neelesh, Yash and Amir and Amir Qureshi. All were sent to jail on Monday.

“One of the accused, Yash, had taken a loan of Rs 5 lakh from Shiva and was unable to repay him. As a result, Yash and his two associates kidnapped and murdered him,” reported the media house quoting Ambedkarnagar SP Alok Priyadarshi as saying. Aper the report, when Kasaudhan started to ask for his money, his friends decided to kill him. Punjab: 21-Year-Old Youth Stabbed to Death After Argument Over Mobile Phone At Birthday Party In Ludhiana's Jagraon.

On November 11, the victim got angry and told his friends that he would file an FIR against them. The accused had invited Kasaudhan for settlement. However, they offered him alcohol and then took him to a hotel and murdered him. The accused used bricks to hack the victim to death. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

