Raipur, Nov 18 (PTI) Four flights which were scheduled to land at the Raipur airport were diverted on Thursday morning due to foggy weather and poor visibility in the Chhattisgarh capital city, airport officials said.

The flight operations at the Swami Vivekanand Airport here later commenced after 9.30 am, they said.

“Due to poor visibility and fog, the air traffic was disrupted at the Raipur airport in the morning. Four flights were diverted to nearby airports,” Raipur airport director Rakesh Ranjan Sahay told PTI.

Three flights - AIC469 A320 from Delhi to Raipur, IGO5212 A320 from Mumbai to Raipur and IGO 405 from Bengaluru to Raipur - were diverted to the Nagpur airport, while VTI793 A320 flight from Delhi to Raipur was diverted to Bhubaneswar, he said.

Two of the four diverted fights later reached Raipur, Sahay said.

The subsequent departure of these flights from the Raipur airport may be delayed, he added.

The Raipur airport's Twitter handle expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers.

