Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Four people were taken into custody after a person died and another was seriously injured in stone pelting between two groups in Nagariya Kala village of Thana Shergarh.

The stone pelting broke out following a dispute between the two groups from the same community regarding the construction of a drain.

Police forces were deployed in the area following the clash.

"One died and one was injured following a dispute between two groups of people from the same community regarding the construction of a drain.," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Rajkumar Agarwal.

A case has been registered against eight people on the basis of a complaint registered by the deceased's brother.

"4 people have been taken into custody and their interrogation is going on. Post mortem of the deceased is being done. Adequate police forces have been deployed at the spot of the incident," SP Rajkumar Agarwal added. (ANI)

