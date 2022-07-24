Koppal (K'taka), Jul 24 (PTI) Five members of a family, including four women, were killed while four others injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Kukanur here, police said.

Also Read | Gujarat: Lion Mauls 18-Year-Old Farm Labourer to Death in Amreli.

According to police, Devappa Koppad (62) from Binyal village in Kukanur taluk was returning home with eight others from a birthday party of his relative's granddaughter in the district headquarters town of Koppal on Saturday night.

Also Read | Matheran’s Popular Mini Train May Come Back on Track by 2022 End After Over 3 Year Break.

The accident took place around 10.30 pm at Bhanupur killing five people on the spot and injuring four others.

The bodies were shifted to the morgue while the injured were admitted to the hospital, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)