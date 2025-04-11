Garwah (Jharkhand), Apr 11 (PTI) Four women, including two minors, drowned in a pond in Garwah district on Friday, a senior official said.

The incident took place when they had gone to the pond for bath, and one of them slipped in a deeper portion of the waterbody, Sub-Divisional Officer (Garwah) Sanjay Kumar Pandey said.

In a bid to save her, the others also jumped into the pond and drowned, he said.

The relatives of the deceased along with villagers informed the police, and the bodies were later fished out.

Doctors declared them dead at the Garwah Sadar Hospital, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as 10-year-old Lado Singh, Mithi Singh (15), Roma Singh (18) and Ankita Singh (22).

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

