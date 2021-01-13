Nagpur, Jan 13 (PTI) About 40 more newborn babies were rescued during the last week's fire at the General Hospital in Bhandara in Maharashtra, a hospital staffer claimed on Wednesday.

Ten newborn babies had died and seven others were rescued after the fire broke out in the Sick New Born Care Unit (SNCU) of the government-run hospital in the wee hours of Saturday.

An attendant claiming to be on duty in wards 6 and 7 (C-Section) at that time told journalists about 40 more newborn babies were also rescued.

The attendant said she, along with a nurse and a security guard, shifted around 40 newborns to the opthalmology department when smoke started entering wards 6 and 7.

Senior district officials were not available for comment on the issue.

An inquiry, ordered by the Maharashtra government, is underway to find out the cause of the fire.

