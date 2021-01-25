Pithoragarh (U'khand), Jan 25 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was killed by a leopard in a village here on Monday, officials said.

Seema Devi (40), a resident of Harali Agar village in Devalthal area of the district, was attacked by the leopard when she was cutting grass in a field along with other local women, SDFO of Pithoragarh forest division Navin Pant said.

The leopard dragged the woman for a few metres but ran away leaving her behind as the other women accompanying her raised an alarm, he said.

She soon succumbed to her injuries, Pant said.

This is the third death due to a leopard attack reported from the area in three months, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)