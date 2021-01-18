Dignagar (WB), Jan 18 (PTI) A 400-year-old idol of Lord Vasudeva and over 200 gm of gold and silver ornaments were stolen from a temple in West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday, police said.

Unidentified persons broke into the 242-year-old terracotta temple in Dignagar and stole the idol and the valuables, a police officer said.

Locals claimed that though the temple was acquired by the government, it remained unguarded.

The temple was built in 1779 by the royal family of Krishnanagar.

