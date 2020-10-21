Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) Forty-one fresh cases of COVID-19, including 11 jail inmates, two policemen and a medical staff, were reported in Muzaffarnagar district, taking the number of active patients to 411 on Wednesday, officials said.

DM Selvakumari J said 1,700 sample results were received of which 41 came out coronavirus positive while 24 patients recovered.

Also Read | India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on October 27; Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper to Hold Talks With S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

With the fresh recoveries, the total number of cured patients went up to 5,121 in the district.

Meanwhile, district jailer Kamlesh Singh told PTI that 699 inmates have been found positive so far with 80 of them still under treatment in COVID care centres.

Also Read | INS Kavaratti to be Commissioned Into Indian Navy by General MM Naravane at Vishakhapatnam Tomorrow; Know All Details About Anti-Submarine Warfare Stealth Corvette.

He said 2,244 inmates are lodged in the district jail while 226 prisoners are lodged in a temporary jail at Kawal against its total capacity of 870.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)