Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Maharashtra recorded 4,132 new coronavirus cases on Friday, which took the case tally to 17,40,461, the state health department said.

With 127 fatalities, COVID-19 death toll in the state reached 45,809, it added.

On the other hand, 4,543 patients recovered and were discharged during the day. The total number of recoveries thus rose to 16,09,607.

There are 84,082 active cases in the state.

So far 97,22,961 people have been tested.

