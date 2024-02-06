New Delhi, February 6 (ANI) The existing strength of women personnel in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (AR) is 41,606, the Central government told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the House in a written reply, pointing out that several steps are being taken by the Ministry to encourage recruitment of women personnel in CAPFs--Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal, and Border Security Force--and AR.

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Visits Uttar Pradsh, Offers Prayers at Ram Temple Along With Cabinet Colleagues (See Pics and Video).

Among the steps taken to encourage recruitment, the MoS said was that the recruitment is being conducted by making wide publicity through print and electronic media.

"All female candidates are exempt from payment of the application fee. There are relaxations in Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test(PET) for all female candidates for recruitment in CAPFs in comparison to Male candidates," said the Minister.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Begins Shortlisting Candidates for Upcoming Polls Due on February 27, Likely To Field Fresh Faces.

He said that facilities already available under the Central Government, like maternity leave and child care leave, are also applicable to CAPF women's personnel.

As per the minister, one female member is detailed as a member of the board for the recruitment of women personnel.

"Creches and daycare centres are among other facilities being provided by the CAPFs to women employees. Committees have been constituted at all levels to check sexual harassment and to expeditiously deal with the complaints of women personnel."

The Minister said that women personnel are given equal opportunity in their career progression, such as promotion and seniority, as per the recruitment rules, at par with male counterparts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)