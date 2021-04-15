Kohima, Apr 15 (PTI) At least 42 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, taking the tally in the state to 12,482, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 23 were reported from Kohima, 13 from Dimapur and two each from Longleng, Mokokchung and Phek, he said.

Three more persons from Kohima were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 12,100.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stood at 96.93 per cent, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme's state nodal officer Dr Nyanthung Kikon said.

Nagaland now has 121 active cases, while 94 people have so far died due to the infection, and 10 of them had comorbidities, he said.

Altogether, 167 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

The northeastern state has so far conducted 25,867 rapid antigen tests, while 76,047 samples have been tested through RT-PCR and 37,644 through TrueNat.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said 1,05,368 people, including 41,059 frontline workers, 13,048 health professionals and 28,010 senior citizens, have been vaccinated till Wednesday.

