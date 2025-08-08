New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Two people have been arrested in the case in which actor Huma Qureshi's cousin, Asif Qureshi, was murdered in Delhi following a dispute over parking in the Bhogal area of the national capital, Delhi Police said on Friday. The wife of the victim, Shaina Qureshi, has alleged that the murder was pre-planned.

Shaina, the deceased's wife, alleged that this was a pre-planned murder, highlighting that the whole conflict was religion-based and the accused had a problem with them staying in a Hindu area.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, August 08, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

She said, "Asif was a Muslim boy, and all the other residents here are Hindus. They (both the accused) had a problem with how he is so friendly with the Hindus. Why do they speak well of him? This was the whole issue. We do not even talk to them."

She also alleged that the accused's younger sibling had a criminal record and is involved in nefarious activities. She said, "Their younger child is involved in theft and does drugs. He has a criminal record. The elder brother is also like him and supports him."

Also Read | Bihar's Draft Electoral Roll: Election Commission Says No Objection Filed by Any Political Party So Far.

She further added, "They attacked purposefully. If there is a fight, you can say what you have to. His sister is abusing me and Asif as well. She did not stop her brothers. This was a pre-planned murder. The girl kept saying 'maro maro' (beat them). "

Earlier, the Delhi Police informed that the incident took place around 10:30 pm on August 7 when the victim, Asif Qureshi, got into an altercation over the parking of a scooty belonging to the accused. During the altercation, one of the alleged accused attacked Qureshi with a sharp-pointed object (poker) on the chest, which resulted in the death of the victim.

Qureshi was a resident of Church Lane, Bhogal, Jangpura.

Following the incident, an FIR (No. 233/25) was registered under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station on August 8.

Both the accused, Ujjwal (19 years old) and Gautam (18 years old), who are also residents of Church Lane, Bhogal, Jangpura, were arrested by the police. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)