New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) A reported by the states, a total of 4,25,981 oxygen-supported isolation beds are available for managing COVID-19 in the country as of July 23, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

On April 21, 62,458 oxygen-supported isolation beds were available, she said in a written reply.

States have reported the availability of 57,518 ventilator beds as of July 23, 2021, for COVID-19 management. As of March 30, 2020, a total of 14,440 ventilator beds were available, the minister stated.

Health is a state subject. The Central Government supplements the efforts of the state governments in this regard, Pawar said.

In order to strengthen the public health infrastructure by making those self-sufficient in oxygen, the Central government has sanctioned 1,573 PSA oxygen generation plants with a capacity of 1771.76 MT to be set up in public health facilities across the country, she said in another reply.

