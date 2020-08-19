Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) Forty-three people, including 18 jail inmates, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday, an official said.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: MHA Decides to Withdraw 100 Companies of Paramilitary Forces from J&K.

The fresh patients included six bank employees.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: State Registers 9,742 New COVID-19 Cases and 86 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Reaches 3,16,003.

According to the official, the number of active cases in the district now stands at 336.

District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said 32 people recovered from the disease, taking the number of those cured to 1,015.

So far, 124 jail inmates have contracted the infection in the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)