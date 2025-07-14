Guwahati, Jul 14 (PTI) Over 40 bird species, including a critically endangered and two endangered ones, have been recorded in the first-ever grassland survey in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, a state minister said on Monday.

“Thrilled to share that @kaziranga_'s first-ever grassland survey has recorded 43 grassland bird species – including 1 Critically Endangered, 2 Endangered, and 6 Vulnerable species, plus several regional endemics,” Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said in a post on X.

The Brahmaputra floodplain ecosystem boasts the highest diversity of grassland obligate birds in India, reflecting the habitat's robust health and effective protection, he said.

“Our commitment to science-backed management continues strong,” the minister added.

In another post on X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the department and its Kaziranga staff for their efforts.

“Not just rhinos and tigers, Kaziranga and the myriad landscape of Assam is home to a wide variety of exotic species which make our ecology better,” he said.

“The findings of the grassland survey is encouraging & I laud the efforts in ensuring proper counting of the grassland bird species,” Sarma said.

