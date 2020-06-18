India News | 43 Test Positive for COVID-19 in Tripura

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 18 (ANI): As many as 43 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, out of total 1,250 samples tested, as per information provided by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

The chief minister tweeted the information adding that majority of the COVID-19 patients have a travel history and the others were in contact with coronavirus-infected patients.

Among them, three were from 34 Battalion BSF, six from Maharani BSF Camp, four from 120 Battalion BSF, 26 from 74 Battalion BSF, and four civilians.

The count includes 30 cases in the West District, 10 cases in the Gomati Dist, two cased in the South District and one case in the Sepahijala District. (ANI)

