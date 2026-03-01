New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Sunday announced that 444 flights are expected to be cancelled today amid the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

In an X post, the MoCA stated that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is in complete coordination with the airlines to ensure passenger safety and operational regulations.

"Due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East, 410 flights of domestic carriers were cancelled on 28 February, and 444 flights are expected to be cancelled on 1 March. DGCA is maintaining close coordination with airlines to ensure full compliance with safety and operational regulations..." the post read.

Passengers are advised to check and confirm their flight status with the respective airlines before proceeding to the airport, MoCA added.

The Civil Aviation Ministry further highlighted that major airports are on operational alerts to manage potential flight route diversions and to ensure passenger assistance.

"Major airports remain on operational alert to manage potential diversions and ensure seamless passenger facilitation. Passenger assistance, airline coordination, and terminal crowd management are being closely monitored, with senior officials deployed on the ground. The Ministry's Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) continues to closely monitor passenger concerns and facilitate prompt redressal..." the MoCA wrote on X.

MoCA said that AirSewa, which is a digital platform for passengers to submit and track grievances, complaints, and access real-time flight status, recorded 216 grievances, out of which 105 were resolved during the same time period.

"On 28 February, AirSewa recorded 216 grievances, and 105 grievances were resolved during the same period, ensuring necessary support to affected passengers. All stakeholders are working in coordination to ensure orderly handling of affected passengers and timely assistance to all concerned travellers," the post read.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Riyadh stated that any Indian passengers stranded in Saudi Arabia due to travel disruptions can contact the Embassy through various helpline numbers.

"Any Indian passengers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia facing travel disruptions due to airspace closures or flight cancellations can contact the Embassy through our various 24*7 helpline numbers. Various Indian air carriers have assured that necessary measures are being undertaken to assist stranded Indian passengers..." it wrote on X.

The Embassy urged the passengers to follow the updates issued by the respective airlines.

"Passengers are also encouraged to follow official updates issued by the respective airlines, to keep themselves apprised of the latest information. For convenience, the links for Indian Carriers are as below: Air India: https://airindia.com/in/en/news-update.html, Air India Express: https://airindiaexpress.com/home, Indigo: https://goindigo.in/information/flight-cancellations.htmlm Akasa Air: https://akasaair.com/quick-links/akasa-air-travel-updates," the Indian Embassy stated.

This comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions following military strikes involving Israel and the United States targeting Iranian sites. Iran has also carried out strikes in the region, apparently targeting US military baes.

The escalation has led to temporary airspace closures in parts of West Asia, forcing airlines worldwide to reassess routes that traditionally pass through or near affected corridors. (ANI)

