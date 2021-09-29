New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) More than 45,000 Delhiites got their learner driving licence sitting at their homes through the faceless service launched in mid-August, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday.

He also said that more than 92 per cent of driving licence-related applications and 80 per cent of other requests were cleared under the faceless services of the Delhi government's transport department since February.

"Reviewed 'Faceless services' officially launched last month by Hon. CM @ArvindKejriwal. Glad to see Delhi's response to this! Since Feb we've cleared 80% & 92% of all 4.2 L+ applications on Vehicle & Driving related services respectively. 45000+ Delhiites have got their LL sitting at home," Gahlot said in a tweet.

The transport department has further extended validity of documents related to fitness, permit, driving licence, registration that expired between February 2020 and September 30, 2021 till November 30, according to a statement.

Gahlot instructed the officers present in the meeting to expedite the process of resolving the technical issues, pendencies and grievances related to faceless services, it said.

"He also asked them to ensure that the user experience of transport services be a pleasant one and should establish a benchmark in public service delivery in the entire country," the department said in the statement.

Since it started phase-wise launch of faceless services in February, the department received 2,16,835 vehicle-related applications and 2,08,224 applications of driving license-related services. Out of these applications, 92 per cent related to driving licence and 79.9 per cent of other vehicle-related applications were approved till September 27, the statement said.

The e-learning licence facility started on trial basis on August 7, a total of 57,755 applications were received till September 28.

More than 78 per cent applicants of e-learning licence service successfully received their learner's licence at their home, said the statement.

Delhi is among the first in the country to provide online learner licence service enabling the applicants to apply for it, undertake the test and get their licence without visiting any transport department office.

