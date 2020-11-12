Dehradun, Nov 12 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 67,239 on Thursday with 451 more people testing positive while seven more infected patients died, a health bulletin stated.

Dehradun district reported the highest number with 115 cases, Nainital 60, Chamoli 48, Rudraprayag 47, Pauri 46, Almora 41, Pithoragarh 32, Haridwar 20, Udham Singh Nagar 13, Bageshwar 10, Tehri 9, Champawat 6 and Uttarkashi 4, the state health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, seven more COVID patients died in the state taking the toll so far to 1,093, the bulletin said.

Till date, 61,432 infected people have recuperated, 558 have migrated out of the state and 4,156 are under treatment.

