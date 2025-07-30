New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Baby-feeding rooms are currently available at 452 railway stations across the country, including 57 stations in Maharashtra and 20 in West Bengal, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw provided this information in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Vaishnaw presented these numbers after MPs sought to know the details of the "Shishu Aahar Kaksh" (baby-feeding rooms) available at railway stations across the country, including in Maharashtra and West Bengal, and about the steps taken or being taken by the government to ensure their proper maintenance, cleanliness and safety for mothers and infants.

"Provision of Shishu Aahar Kaksh facility at railway stations in Indian Railways is a continuous and on-going process depending upon requirement, volume of the passenger traffic, funds availability etc.," the minister said.

"Presently, Baby Feeding Rooms are available at 452 railway stations across the country, including 57 stations over Maharashtra state and 20 stations over West-Bengal state," he added.

Vaishnaw said proper maintenance of the baby-feeding rooms at the stations, including cleanliness, has been ensured.

"Periodic inspections are also conducted to maintain a comfortable and safe environment for mothers and infants at stations," the railway minister added.

"Proper signage boards and posters indicating the availability of this facility are provided at prominent locations at stations to enhance awareness among passengers and necessary assistance is also extended by railway staff to users upon inquiry," he said.

