Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], September 24 (ANI): As many as 46 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,759, the State Health Department informed on Thursday.

The total figure includes 664 active cases and 1,095 recoveries.

Also Read | One Nation One Card Scheme to Be Implemented in Tamil Nadu From October 1, Ration Card Holders to Get Their Quota of Subsidised Foodgrains; Know All About The Scheme.

No fatalities due to the disease have been reported from the State so far.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 86,508 new cases and 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 57,32,519 on Thursday. (ANI)

Also Read | Farm Bills Protests: Congress Launches Nationwide ‘2-Month Long Mass Movement’ From Today Against Government For Passing ‘Anti-Farmer’ & ‘Anti-Poor’ Bills in Monsoon Session of Parliament.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)