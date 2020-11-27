Kolkata, Nov 27 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 8,270 after 46 more patients succumbed to the virus on Friday, a bulletin released by the health department said.

The coronavirus tally went up to 4,73,987 with 3,489 fresh cases, it said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Boris Johnson on Defence, Climate Change, COVID-19, Tweets ‘Discussed Ambitious Roadmap for India-UK Ties’.

The discharge rate improved to 93.06 per cent as 3,496 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours. So far, 4,41,100 people have been cured in the state.

West Bengal now has 24,617 active cases, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Sushil Kumar Modi Nominated For Rajya Sabha Bye-Election in Bihar by BJP.

Since Thursday, 45,127 samples have been tested for COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)