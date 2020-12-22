Noida (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 24,606 on Tuesday, official data showed.

Active cases in the district came down to 572 from 579 the previous day, as the recovery rate remained over 97 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the seventh highest in the state.

On the bright side, 53 more patients got discharged in the district during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 23,946, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a death toll of 88 and a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 97.31 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 16,691 from 16,822 on Monday.

The overall recoveries reached 5,51,917 and the death toll climbed to 8,224 on Tuesday, the data showed.

