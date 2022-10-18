New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Low energy, general tiredness and poor immune health are among the reasons why 46 per cent of millennials (26-40 years of age) and 40 per cent of Gen Z (18-25 years of age) feel older than their current age, reveals a new survey.

However, on the contrary, as many as 82 per cent of Gen X (aged 41 years and above) respondents, feel their own age or even younger, as per the findings of a new study, titled "Lifestyle Choices and Ageing Perception of Urban Indians".

Also Read | Gujarat: Police Officer Transferred for Halting BJP Corporator Kalpesh Patel's Event in Vadodara.

The survey, done by brand Quaker and London-based market research major Euromonitor International, was released recently by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna and Asian Para Games Gold medalist Ekta Bhyan, among others at The Lalit.

The survey was conducted with over 1,000 respondents from 18 years and above, living across four metros of Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Kolkata.

Also Read | Odisha: Brown Sugar Valued at Over Rs 1 Crore Seized in Balasore.

"Gen X audience understand their body, lifestyle and needs with 82 per cent of them surveyed feeling their own age or younger. 40 per cent of Gen Z and 46 per cent Millennials feel older than their current age," said the report.

The data further revealed that "over 40 per cent" of people in Gen X claimed that they never skip breakfast, while busy mornings and long workdays affect breakfast patterns of the younger lot, with over "50 per cent" of Gen Z and "61 per cent" of millennials admitting to skipping breakfast.

That said, since the pandemic as many as "82 per cent" of the total respondents claim to have started incorporating more "wholesome breakfast", especially multigrain in their approach towards healthy ageing.

It also indicates that "over 70 per cent" respondents have improved their nutrition intake, with 44 per cent consuming vitamins or supplements daily.

". . . It was good to see the shift towards a better quality of life with over 90 per cent of respondents incorporating healthy ageing habits in their daily routine," , said Sonam Vij, associate director and category lead - Quaker Portfolio, PepsiCo India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)