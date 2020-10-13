Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): A total of 4,622 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh.

The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 7,63,573.

"Andhra Pradesh reported 4,622 new COVID-19 cases, 5,715 recoveries and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 7,63,573, including 7,14,427 recoveries, 42,855 active cases and 6,291 deaths," the state Health Department said.

With a spike of 55,342 new cases and 706 deaths on Tuesday, India's COVID-19 count reached 71,75,881. (ANI)

