Dehradun, Feb 5 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally increased to 96,431 on Friday with 47 more persons testing positive for the infection while three fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,662, according to a state health department bulletin.

The highest number of fresh cases was reported Dehradun district (21) followed by Nainital (9), Udham Singh Nagar (7), Chamoli (4), Pithoragarh and Almora two each, and Haridwar and Rudraprayag one each, it said.

No positive cases were reported from five districts -- Bageshwar, Champawat, Pauri, Tehri and Uttarkashi.

The bulletin said that 92,469 infected people have recovered, 1,355 have migrated out of the state and 945 are under treatment.

It said that 7,434 beneficiaries were administered COVID-19 vaccine shots taking the total number of those vaccinated in the state to 70,092.

