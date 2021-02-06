Dehradun, Feb 6 (PTI) Forty-seven more people were confirmed positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Saturday, raising its tally to 96,478, a state health department bulletin said.

The state also reported two deaths due to the infection that took its fatality count to 1,664, it stated.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 12 cases, followed by Haridwar 12, Nainital 11, Pithoragarh and Udham Singh Nagar five each, Champawat and Pauri one each, the bulletin said.

No positive case was reported from seven districts -- Uttarkashi, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Almora, it added.

As many as 92,519 infected people have recovered so far, 1,358 have migrated out of the state and 937 are under treatment, the bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,470 beneficiaries were administered COVID-19 vaccine shots on Saturday, taking the total number of those vaccinated in the state so far to 73,562, officials said.

