Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): As many as 48 students and three staffers have been found positive for COVID-19 in a school in Maharashtra.

Speaking to ANI, Ahmednagar District Magistrate Rajendra Bhosale said, "48 students and 3 staff of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Takli Dhokeshwar, Ahmednagar have been found positive for COVID-19 till now."

Earlier today, it was reported that 19 students were found COVID-19 positive from this school. Bhosale today morning said, "19 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Takli Dhokeshwar, Ahmednagar found positive for COVID-19."

All the students have been advised to follow the COVID-19 protocols and standard operating procedures. (ANI)

