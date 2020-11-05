Dehradun, Nov 5 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 64,065 on Thursday with 480 more people testing positive while nine more infected patients died, official data showed.

Pauri district reported the highest number with 118 cases, Dehradun 84, Rudraprayag 73, Nainital 47, Almora 41, Haridwar 25, Tehri 19, Bageshwar 19, Chamoli 19, Pithoragarh 14, Udham Singh Nagar 10, Uttarkashi 9 and Champawat 2, a state health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, nine more COVID patients died in the state taking the death toll to 1,047, the bulletin said.

So far, 58,823 infected people have recuperated, 515 have migrated out of the state while 3,680 patients are still under treatment.

