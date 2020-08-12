Panaji, Aug 12 (PTI) Goa on Wednesday reported 480 new coronavirus patients, which took the tally of new cases to 9,924, the state health department said.

161 people recovered from the infection in the state, taking the number of recovered patients to 6,641, it added.

"Out of 3,575 samples tested on Tuesday, 2,520 were negative, 480 returned positive while reports of 575 are awaited," a health department official said.

Two men -- a 62-year-old and a 74-year-old -- and a 62-year-old woman died due to the infection in the state on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 89.

Goa's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,924, new cases 480, deaths 89, discharged 6,641, active cases 3,194, samples tested to date 1,56,498.

