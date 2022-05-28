Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 28 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday, while recalling the attacks against Christians in the country, said that last year 486 anti-christian attacks happened in India.

He said this while mentioning the alleged hate speech of former MLA PC George and the BJP's support for him.

Last year, 486 anti-Christian attacks took place in many parts of the country. There are those in the Sangh Parivar who think that the same can happen in our state. But unlike other states, they know that drastic action will be taken here, said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Kochi.

"When action was taken against a person who was spreading communal poison here, the BJP thought that they were taking action to protect all Christians by protecting him. That person who spread communal poison has the language of the RSS and the Sangh Parivar. He has a position that undermined secularism and fertilized communalism. That is why the Sangh Parivar came forward to support the person who took a communal stand and shouted slogans for him", added Vijayan.

Kerala Police on Wednesday arrested former MLA PC George in a case registered against him for alleged hate speech.

According to the Kerala CM, Christianity is one of the religious minorities hunted by the RSS and Sangh Parivar in our country. "That hunt is still going on. Not only our country but the whole world was devastated by it. We have not forgotten the burning of Graham Stains and his two children in Orissa. The world thought that this country was brutally committing violence against minorities," added Vijayan.

"In 1998, the Sangh Parivar unleashed riots against Christians in Gujarat. The BJP government that came to power followed suit. Many places of worship and school buildings were destroyed by the Bajrang Dal. In 2008, there were widespread riots in Orissa. At that time, 38 lives were taken by the people who said that they are protecting the person who is now spewing communal poison for the protection of Christians. To this day, they have no guilt about it. Moreover, more than forty women were raped there. More than 300 churches were demolished. Many were threatened and converted. The CPIM's office was opened to the people who didn't have any place to pray. Violence erupts in Karnataka also. The attack was carried out by Sriram Sena and Bajrang Dal. The violence continued even after the BJP came to power in 2014. In 2015, the Sangh Parivar carried out widespread violence against Christians in Delhi. Many Christian places of worship were attacked," claimed the Kerala CM. (ANI)

