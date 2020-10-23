Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Five alleged cattle smugglers were arrested following an encounter with police here and 17 animals rescued, officials said on Friday.

The police reached the spot when the accused were preparing to slaughter a cow late on Thursday night. One of them was injured in the firing, they said.

Police received information that two persons were preparing for cow slaughter in a garden near Barmadpur crossing in Gulaothi. After a police team reached the spot, the accused opened fire on it, the police officials said.

The police team retaliated and one of the accused, who was identified as Armaan, was injured in the firing, they said.

Armaan is a resident of Peer Khan locality of Gulaothi. He has eight cases registered against him at various police stations in Hapur and Bulandshahr districts. A reward of Rs 25,000 had also been announced for his arrest, the police said.

The other accused have been identified as Abu Talha, a resident of Hapur, Talib, Sadab and Shavez, all hailing from Shamli district, they said.

Seventeen cattle heads were also rescued from a canter during the operation. They were being transported from Aligarh to Rampur. Illegal arms and equipment for slaughtering cows were also recovered from the accused, they said.

