India News | 5 Deaths, 710 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 23 (ANI): 710 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 15,512, said the State Health Department.

Among the new positive cases reported, 24 people returned from Maharashtra, six from Rajasthan, and three from West Bengal. One person each has returned from Delhi, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

With the new deaths reported in the state, the toll rises to 103. At present, there are 7,915 active cases in the state.

7,491 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

As many as 68 COVID-19 testing facilities are functioning in the state which includes 41 government and 27 private centers. (ANI)

