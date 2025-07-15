Chandigarh, Jul 15 (PTI) Five operatives linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang out to kill a rival gangster were arrested with two pistols near Amritsar, the Punjab Police said on Tuesday.

The gangsters were being operated by US-based ganglord Husandeep Singh.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, the arrests were made in a joint operation by Counter-Intelligence Punjab and Amritsar Rural and Batala police.

The five were identified as Lovepreet Singh, Sikandar Kumar alias Gola, and Onkarpreet alias Jashan, natives of Shahabad village in Batala, Gagandeep alias Giani, a resident of Gandhi Camp in Batala, and Mehakpreet Singh, a resident of Amritsar, he said in an official statement.

The DGP said, according to a preliminary investigation, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who is currently lodged in Silchar Jail in Assam, ordered the killing of a rival gang member to avenge the murder of his mother.

Bhagwanpuria's mother, Harjit Kaur, 52, and another person, Karanvir Singh, died of gunshot wounds after bike-borne assailants fired upon their car on the Qadian Road in Batala last month.

The DGP said that to avenge the murder, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria took the help of Husandeep Singh, who collaborated with a few locals, including Lovepreet Singh, to arrange for shooters.

The first breakthrough came when Amritsar Rural Police, led by Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar Rural, Maninder Singh, apprehended Mehakpreet Singh.

On being interrogated, Mehakpreet revealed that one Sikandar Kumar alias Gola, a Batala native, had crucial information about the shooters.

Batala Senior Superintendent of Police Suhail Qasim Mir said, acting on the information, a team traced Sikandar Kumar and apprehended him along with his aide, Onkarpreet alias Jashan.

More interrogation led to the arrest of Gagandeep alias Giani, he said.

Sikandar Kumar revealed that he was being handled by Lovepreet Singh, a key coordinator in the conspiracy. Eventually, Lovepreet too was nabbed.

Lovepreet disclosed that the entire plan was being orchestrated by Jaggu's close associate, Husandeep Singh, from the US.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Rangar Nangal Police Station in Batala.

