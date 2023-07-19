Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 19 (ANI): A five-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress will visit the violence-hit Manipur on Wednesday, said party MP Sushmita Dev.

In a video message on her official Twitter handle, Sushmita Dev, TMC MP, said the delegation will meet victims during the next two days and provide all necessary aid to bring back peace in the state.

"A delegation of 5 members of the Trinamool Congress MP's will visit Manipur today and tomorrow to meet the victims of the violence. We will try to meet everyone and provide all necessary aid to bring back peace in the state," Sushmita Dev, TMC leader.

She said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written to Home Ministry to visit the state, but "received no acknowledgement from the ministry".

Besides Dev, Derk O'Brien, Kalyan Banerjee, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Dola Sen would visit Manipur.

Meanwhile, a five-member fact-finding committee of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party visited the poll-related violence areas across the State that erupted during the July 8 Panchayat polls.

Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes, especially between the Kuki and the Meitei communities for close to two months. Opposition parties have accused the government of failing to contain the violence.

Home Minister Amit Shah chaired an all-party meeting last month to discuss the situation in the north-east state days after visiting the state in a bid to seek ways to restore peace.

Opposition Congress has been accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining silence on the Manipur issue and is likely to corner the government during the Monsoon session of Parliament starting on July 20.

The Internet services in Manipur have been suspended since May 3 when ethnic violence broke out in the State. (ANI).

