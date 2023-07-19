Mumbai, July 19: Local train services came to a halt on Wednesday between Badlapur and Ambarnath section in Maharashtra's Thane district adjoining Mumbai due to water-logging on railway tracks after heavy rains, officials said. Mumbai and neighbouring Thane received heavy downpour on Wednesday morning.

"Badlapur-Ambarnath section (UP + DOWN) closed from 11.05 hrs for traffic due to water-logging," Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said. Rail tracks between Badlapur and Ambarnath stations got inundated at around 10.30 am, as per sources. Mumbai Local Train Update on July 19, 2023: Check Status of Local Trains on Central, Harbour and Western Lines Amid Heavy Rainfall.

Water-Logging on Tracks in Mumbai

Meanwhile, train services on the Panvel-Belapur Harbour Line route which were affected to a "point failure" at Panvel at 9.40 am were restored by 10 am, Manaspure said. Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Harbour Line Disrupted Due to Point Failure at Panvel Railway Station.

The Central Railway operates local train services on its Main Line from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai to Kasara in Thane and Khopoli in Raigad district. It also operates suburban services on the Harbour Line from CSMT to Panvel (Raigad) and Goregaon (Mumbai).