Jammu, Jun 10 (PTI) Five minor boys between 10 and 13 years of age were found wandering near the railway station here and were subsequently handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

The boys were noticed by a night patrolling party from police station Bahu Fort loitering in the railway station area but they were unable to provide any information regarding their names, addresses or family background, the spokesman said, adding they only said they belonged to Amritsar in Punjab.

Acting promptly, the police team shifted them to a nearby hospital for medical examination and general health assessment, according to child safety protocols, he said.

In accordance with legal norms, the children were safely handed over to the CWC for further care and protection, he said.

"Police are continuing efforts to identify the children and locate their family members or legal guardians," the spokesman said, urging the general public to share any relevant information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these children at the earliest.

