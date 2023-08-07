Khunti, Aug 7 (PTI) Five Naxals were arrested in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off that PLFI's 'area commander' Tira Bodra was extorting traders at a market, a team from the Murhu police station reached the place, they said.

Bodra managed to flee but police arrested his five aides, they added.

Live cartridges, a country-made pistol and Rs 10,000 in cash were seized from them, police said.

