Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 21 (ANI): New allegations of enforced disappearances have surfaced from multiple districts of Balochistan, highlighting persistent human rights concerns in the province.

At least seven individuals were allegedly taken into custody by Pakistani security forces in recent days, while five men who had earlier gone missing have returned to their homes. Families and residents continue to face uncertainty with authorities providing little to no official explanation, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Also Read | What Arohi Mim and Fatima Jatoi Must Learn from Payal Gaming: Fighting Viral Video Deepfakes Links Legally.

According to The Balochistan Post, in Turbat, a young nursing student was allegedly picked up in public view from outside a hospital. The student, identified as Mehran Baloch of Bal-Nigor, was reportedly taken away without any formal warrant.

His relatives said they have not been informed of the charges against him or his current location, heightening fears of a prolonged disappearance. Meanwhile, residents of Kharan say that security forces have intensified search operations following a recent armed assault in the area.

Also Read | India, Spain Victims of Terrorism, Says EAM S Jaishankar in Meeting With Spanish Counterpart.

During a raid in the Baloch Abad locality, Owais Ahmed Qambrani was allegedly detained along with his vehicle. Family members said they remain in the dark about his whereabouts.

The same sources alleged that three other young men from the Siyapad family were also taken during ongoing operations in and around Kharan. In Quetta, homes in the Killi Qambrani area were raided, leading to the alleged detention of two men.

Their families said both were taken away by security personnel and have since not returned, adding to the growing list of missing persons from the provincial capital, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Five individuals previously reported missing from Kech, Gwadar and Mastung districts have returned home in recent days. Families stated that the men were released without any explanation regarding the reasons for their detention.

Human rights organisations argue that such cases reflect a broader pattern. The Human Rights Council of Balochistan has said that enforced disappearances in the province surged sharply in 2025, documenting over 1,400 cases during the year, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)