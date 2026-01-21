Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): A trainee aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed into a pond in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Further details regarding the cause of the crash, the exact location of the incident, and the condition of those on board are awaited.

Also Read | JEE Mains 2026 Paper: 1st Shift of Session 1 of Joint Entrance Examination Ends, Know How To Raise Objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in Once Answer Key Is Released.

Rescue operations are underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)