Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Two of the five Naxals, who have surrendered here before Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sukma district police, were carrying rewards of Rs 5 lakh on their heads, an official said on Thursday.

The five Naxals have surrendered in Sukma district before Assistant Superintendent of Police Siddhartha Tiwari, Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha and officers of CRPF, police said.

"Out of the five Naxals, two were carrying rewards of Rs 5 lakh on their heads," SP Sinha added.

On June 8, seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxals were recovered by the CRPF personnel from Sukma district. (ANI)

