Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23 (ANI): After the new strain of coronavirus found in the UK, people with recent travel history to the United Kingdom are now quarantined and COVID-19 test results are awaited, according to the official, on Tuesday.

"Five persons with recent travel history to the United Kingdom have been quarantined. Their swabs have been collected and results are awaited", said Nitesh Patil, deputy commissioner Dharwad district.

Earlier today, a person had tested COVID-19 positive after arriving from the UK in Karnataka. The person is kept under observation by the authorities.

"I came to know about a person who tested positive after arriving from the UK. We are following all guidelines. Whoever will come from the UK will be tested at the airport. There is no need to impose night curfew in Karnataka", said Chief Minister of Karnataka B.S. Yediyurappa.

On Monday, international airports at Bengaluru and Mangaluru were instructed to provide the list of passengers who arrived from the UK from 7 Dec 2020.

"RT-PCR testing must be done for all passengers coming from the UK, including those transiting in other airports outside the UK", a notice by the Government of Karnataka mentioned.

Earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday had announced in the light of the new strain of coronavirus found in the UK that the flights from and to the UK stand temporarily suspended from December 23 to 31, 2020 or till further orders.

The government has also issued a direction that all the passengers coming from the UK during the intervening period from December 21 to 23 will have to undergo RT-PCR tests at the airports of arrival. (ANI)

